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Idyllic Winter day by pusspup
Photo 4402

Idyllic Winter day

puddling about on the rock shelf
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely and calm scene ! fav
July 18th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Where is that? It looks very familiar!
July 18th, 2026  
Wylie ace
@ankers70 Depot Beach, NSW
July 18th, 2026  
Wylie ace
@ankers70 or a short walk North of there
July 18th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo👍
July 18th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Good shoes and great weather would make this day special!
July 18th, 2026  
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