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Photo 4403
A reflective lunch at the yacht club
A super winter day here, perfect for fish and chips lunch by the yacht club.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2026 12:28pm
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landscape
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting and reflections.
July 19th, 2026
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