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optimistic gulls by pusspup
Photo 4404

optimistic gulls

Gulls waiting on the edge of the lake just near the fish and chip restaurant.
You can also see Commonwealth Bridge and the Captain Cook fountain view across Lake Burley Griffin on a beautiful Winter Day - after a -6C morning.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah lovely. A place I remember well.
July 20th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great shot of the lake looking gorgeous in the sunshine!
July 20th, 2026  
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