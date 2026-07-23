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Previous
Photo 4407
Captain James cook
The new building at the NSW art gallery.
Captain cook in a relaxed mode apparently-as you’ve never seen him!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:11pm
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art
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
July 23rd, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Fascinating sculpture
July 23rd, 2026
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