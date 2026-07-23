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Captain James cook by pusspup
Photo 4407

Captain James cook

The new building at the NSW art gallery.
Captain cook in a relaxed mode apparently-as you’ve never seen him!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
July 23rd, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Fascinating sculpture
July 23rd, 2026  
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