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Previous
Photo 4408
Barangaroo
We met a friend for lunch at Barangaroo. This area has been developed since we left Sydney so it was fun to look around.
I managed to position the sun at the top of this sculpture for this effect.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2026 11:39am
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sculpture
Issi Bannerman
ace
What great sculptures! Love it and it's a great shot.
July 24th, 2026
Jacqueline
ace
Love them they look like something anglers use
July 24th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous!
July 24th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat shot
July 24th, 2026
Wylie
ace
@jacqbb
they do look just like giant fishing floats
July 24th, 2026
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