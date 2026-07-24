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Barangaroo by pusspup
Photo 4408

Barangaroo

We met a friend for lunch at Barangaroo. This area has been developed since we left Sydney so it was fun to look around.
I managed to position the sun at the top of this sculpture for this effect.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
What great sculptures! Love it and it's a great shot.
July 24th, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
Love them they look like something anglers use
July 24th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous!
July 24th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat shot
July 24th, 2026  
Wylie ace
@jacqbb they do look just like giant fishing floats
July 24th, 2026  
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