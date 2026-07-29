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Opera House sails and tall ship sans sails by pusspup
Photo 4413

Opera House sails and tall ship sans sails

I thought they made a great juxtaposition. The sails of the OH seen through the masts of the tall ship at the Rocks.
It might look crooked, but I believe it's the lay of the land on the far shore that makes it look so.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice, suits mono
July 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and capture of the ship and opera house !
July 29th, 2026  
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