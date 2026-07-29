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Previous
Photo 4413
Opera House sails and tall ship sans sails
I thought they made a great juxtaposition. The sails of the OH seen through the masts of the tall ship at the Rocks.
It might look crooked, but I believe it's the lay of the land on the far shore that makes it look so.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 1:43pm
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sydney
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice, suits mono
July 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov and capture of the ship and opera house !
July 29th, 2026
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