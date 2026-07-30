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Opera House front and centre by pusspup
Photo 4414

Opera House front and centre

Possibly my favourite shot of our visit. A view that can really only be taken from on the water.
I did have to take several shots in quick succession to get the Sydney Tower in between the sails.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous shot!
July 30th, 2026  
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