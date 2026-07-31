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Previous
Photo 4415
quayside street scene
I was lucky to get the lady with the balloons to mirror the street lamps. The balloons were black and silver so, B&W seemed still to be the way to go!
One more view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
BoB
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 5:04pm
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sydney
Brigette
ace
a lovely bustling scene
July 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 31st, 2026
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