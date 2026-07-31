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quayside street scene by pusspup
Photo 4415

quayside street scene

I was lucky to get the lady with the balloons to mirror the street lamps. The balloons were black and silver so, B&W seemed still to be the way to go!
One more view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

BoB
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Brigette ace
a lovely bustling scene
July 31st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 31st, 2026  
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