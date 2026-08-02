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View from the zoo by pusspup
Photo 4417

View from the zoo

One of the amazing things about this lovely zoo in Sydney is the view back over the harbour to the bridge and opera house from the giraffe enclosure!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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