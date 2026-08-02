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Previous
Photo 4417
View from the zoo
One of the amazing things about this lovely zoo in Sydney is the view back over the harbour to the bridge and opera house from the giraffe enclosure!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Wylie
ace
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22nd July 2026 10:32am
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