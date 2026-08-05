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Barangaroo by night by pusspup
Photo 4420

Barangaroo by night

Such a picture of night lights from Pyrmont Bridge as I walked over to meet my friends. Amazingly I still beat them to the meeting place.
Interesting that the big tower that is so impressive by day hardly shows at all by night.
BoB
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Amazing night shot with all those wonderful lights and colours.
August 5th, 2026  
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