Previous
Next
Attic conversion by putneygirl
1 / 365

Attic conversion

Road closed whilst huge crane lifts complete attic conversion on to a house near by complete either windows and fully tiled all done in a day Amazing!
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

sandi bloomfield

@putneygirl
Married with two sons & an ageing black Labrador - well that makes two of us! I may be living in Putney London but I’m proud...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise