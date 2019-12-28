Previous
Butterfly Mural by pwilliams
Butterfly Mural

Jane Kim, Thayer Walker and their Ink Dwell partners have installed similar murals at eight other locations across the country in an effort to raise awareness about the declining monarch butterfly population.
