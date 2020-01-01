Previous
View across Lake Merritt by pwilliams
View across Lake Merritt

The lake is actually a large tidal lagoon in the center of Oakland, California, just east of Downtown. It is surrounded by parkland and city neighborhoods.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

PWilliams

