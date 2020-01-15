Previous
Next
Sundown 2 by pyrrhula
Photo 3347

Sundown 2

15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
A "heavenly" minimalist shot- very pretty- especially the rays of light.
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise