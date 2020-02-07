Sign up
Photo 3370
Huys ter Schelde 1910
On our way back home we pass this lovely house. (Koudekerke) Build in 1910 in a neo-renaissance style. Now it is a party restaurant and hotel.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
3
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3370
photos
131
followers
72
following
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th January 2020 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-buildings
bep
Ziet er aantrekkelijk uit, mooie entree.
February 6th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm glad to see it's still being used- it's so stately and elegant! Love the pillared driveway.
February 6th, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
It looks very elegant!
February 6th, 2020
