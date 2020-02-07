Previous
Huys ter Schelde 1910 by pyrrhula
Huys ter Schelde 1910

On our way back home we pass this lovely house. (Koudekerke) Build in 1910 in a neo-renaissance style. Now it is a party restaurant and hotel.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
bep
Ziet er aantrekkelijk uit, mooie entree.
February 6th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm glad to see it's still being used- it's so stately and elegant! Love the pillared driveway.
February 6th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
It looks very elegant!
February 6th, 2020  
