Previous
Next
Photo 3371
Driving country roads back home.
Although there is a highway I prefer to drive the slow country roads. On unexpected places you fid the most beautiful views.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
4
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3371
photos
131
followers
72
following
923% complete
View this month »
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th January 2020 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a huge area of brassica , and on closer view the village with its windmill in the distance !
February 7th, 2020
bep
Terug naar 'the country' dus. Vlissingen was een mooi uitstapje.
February 7th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Me too, geef mij maar landelijk...
February 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and healthy looking.
February 7th, 2020
