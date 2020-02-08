Previous
Driving country roads back home. by pyrrhula
Photo 3371

Driving country roads back home.

Although there is a highway I prefer to drive the slow country roads. On unexpected places you fid the most beautiful views.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a huge area of brassica , and on closer view the village with its windmill in the distance !
February 7th, 2020  
bep
Terug naar 'the country' dus. Vlissingen was een mooi uitstapje.
February 7th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Me too, geef mij maar landelijk...
February 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and healthy looking.
February 7th, 2020  
