Photo 3382
Street garden 5
The orange balls in the two boll trees in the back are decorations.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy
ace
The street scene is so clean and orderly. Obviously people take great pride in their homes and the surrounding areas.
February 19th, 2020
