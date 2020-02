Street gardens 6

`t Paradijs. (the Paradise) . = the name of that house.



The owner explain to me how it is possible to grow so many pots on the street. The fact is : that part of the street belongs to the house property. The city has no rights on it .



(The name of that house has nothing to do with earthly paradise. It used to be a fruit and vegetable store. They used to have a signboard painted on it with a tree underneath a woman eating an apple. The conection was therefore quickly made.)