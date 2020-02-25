Previous
Next
Primula vulgaris by pyrrhula
Photo 3388

Primula vulgaris

Primula vulgaris. Sleutelbloem. Pimrose .
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
FAV... I just love the petals and their colour!!
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise