Photo 3390
Who`s afraid of green, yellow and blue?
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3390
photos
128
followers
66
following
928% complete
3390
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P50
Taken
21st February 2020 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
theme-flowers
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful, I have never seen that color!
February 26th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Not me- these are the colors of Primrose that I'm familiar with. You have a very colorful series going on with these sweet flowers.
February 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , love them with their bright eyes ! fav
February 27th, 2020
