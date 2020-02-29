Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3392
Helleborus
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3392
photos
128
followers
66
following
929% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th February 2020 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
bep
Dit is een beauty!
February 28th, 2020
bruni
ace
It's a beauty and I love the bokeh. fav..
February 28th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Stunning shot!
February 28th, 2020
