Spring today (flower Chaenomeles)

우리에게 봄이 온다면
먹구름이 걷히고
해가 드리우면
그날이 온다면
나는 너에게 예쁜 빛을
선물할거야
우리에게 봄이 온다면
따스한 하늘이
우리를 감싸면
그날이 온다면
나는 너의
무릎에 누워
꿈을 꿀 거야
어둠에 취한 사람들이
하나 둘 정신을 잃어도
새벽 내내 흘린 눈물이
모두 모여 바다 되어도
다같이 만세를 불러
나비가 날아들 때
꽃망울이 수줍게
문을 열어줄 때
만세를 불러
슬픔이 녹아 내릴 때
손을 맞잡고
봄이 온다면
다같이 만세를 불러
숲이 잠에서 깰 때
시린 잿빛 세상이
색동 옷을 입을 때
만세를 불러
얼음 위에 금이 갈 때
손을 맞잡고
손을 맞잡고
다같이 만세를 불러
맨발로 춤을 출 때
푸른 잔디 향기가
코끝을 간질일 때
만세를 불러
겨울이 모두 지나가면
봄이 온다면
When spring comes to us
The dark clouds
When the sun falls
When that day comes
I give you a nice light
I will present
When spring comes to us
Hot air
When we finish
When that day comes
I am you
Lying on the knees
I will dream
Drunk people in the dark
Even if I go crazy
Tears shed all dawn
Even if we all come to the sea
Let's sing together for a long time
When a butterfly flies
The flower buds shyly
When you open the door
Long live
When grief melts
Hand in hand
When spring comes
Let's sing together for a long time
When the forest wakes up
The dark gray world
When I wear colored clothes
Long live
When cracks on ice
Hand in hand
Hand in hand
Let's sing together for a long time
If you dance barefoot
Green grass fragrance
When tickling the tip of the nose
Long live
When winter is over
When spring comes