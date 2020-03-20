Spring today (flower Chaenomeles)

Got this beautiful Korean Spring song from our sun.우리에게 봄이 온다면먹구름이 걷히고해가 드리우면그날이 온다면나는 너에게 예쁜 빛을선물할거야우리에게 봄이 온다면따스한 하늘이우리를 감싸면그날이 온다면나는 너의무릎에 누워꿈을 꿀 거야어둠에 취한 사람들이하나 둘 정신을 잃어도새벽 내내 흘린 눈물이모두 모여 바다 되어도다같이 만세를 불러나비가 날아들 때꽃망울이 수줍게문을 열어줄 때만세를 불러슬픔이 녹아 내릴 때손을 맞잡고봄이 온다면다같이 만세를 불러숲이 잠에서 깰 때시린 잿빛 세상이색동 옷을 입을 때만세를 불러얼음 위에 금이 갈 때손을 맞잡고손을 맞잡고다같이 만세를 불러맨발로 춤을 출 때푸른 잔디 향기가코끝을 간질일 때만세를 불러겨울이 모두 지나가면봄이 온다면When spring comes to usThe dark cloudsWhen the sun fallsWhen that day comesI give you a nice lightI will presentWhen spring comes to usHot airWhen we finishWhen that day comesI am youLying on the kneesI will dreamDrunk people in the darkEven if I go crazyTears shed all dawnEven if we all come to the seaLet's sing together for a long timeWhen a butterfly fliesThe flower buds shylyWhen you open the doorLong liveWhen grief meltsHand in handWhen spring comesLet's sing together for a long timeWhen the forest wakes upThe dark gray worldWhen I wear colored clothesLong liveWhen cracks on iceHand in handHand in handLet's sing together for a long timeIf you dance barefootGreen grass fragranceWhen tickling the tip of the noseLong liveWhen winter is overWhen spring comes