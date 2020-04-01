Previous
Sheeps on the dike by pyrrhula
Sheeps on the dike

Sheeps on the dike.. They keep the grass short and the soil fast. .
( The bridge = 5022 m / 5492 yd long. )
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty and inviting shot and I like how you caught the sheep in it. Fav!
March 31st, 2020  
