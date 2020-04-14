Previous
Cheanomelis 2 by pyrrhula
Photo 3437

Cheanomelis 2

( I`ve those all in pots growing.)
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
941% complete

bep
Wonderschoon.
Wij rijden ook regelmatig een rondje in de buurt; kan hier ook zonder problemen gelukkig.
April 13th, 2020  
bruni ace
Lovely. how many pots.
April 13th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
@bruni For every color one + one in the soil. .
April 13th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely flowers, they are so pretty.
April 13th, 2020  
