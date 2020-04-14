Sign up
Photo 3437
Cheanomelis 2
( I`ve those all in pots growing.)
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
4
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3437
photos
129
followers
67
following
941% complete
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th April 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
bep
Wonderschoon.
Wij rijden ook regelmatig een rondje in de buurt; kan hier ook zonder problemen gelukkig.
April 13th, 2020
bruni
ace
Lovely. how many pots.
April 13th, 2020
Pyrrhula
@bruni
For every color one + one in the soil. .
April 13th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely flowers, they are so pretty.
April 13th, 2020
