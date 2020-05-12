Previous
Now it`s only a memory. by pyrrhula
Now it`s only a memory.

Pic. made a month ago but to pitty not to use and share.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot and I like your pov and composition. Fav!
May 11th, 2020  
Linda
The red line of flowers in the background adds a lot of color contrast. Very nice!
May 11th, 2020  
