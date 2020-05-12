Sign up
Photo 3465
Now it`s only a memory.
Pic. made a month ago but to pitty not to use and share.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th April 2020 3:18pm
Tags
theme-flower-field
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and I like your pov and composition. Fav!
May 11th, 2020
Linda
The red line of flowers in the background adds a lot of color contrast. Very nice!
May 11th, 2020
