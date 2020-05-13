Previous
Next
Wisteria by pyrrhula
Photo 3466

Wisteria

13th May 2020 13th May 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It looks lovely in that vase. I don't think I've ever seen wisteria displayed as cut flowers. The lines are simple.
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise