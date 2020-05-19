Previous
Next
Trimmed trees by pyrrhula
Photo 3472

Trimmed trees

Those trees are trimmed for the supplay of shadows in (hot) summers . Above an umbrella tree , down Lei-trees.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
They look great!
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise