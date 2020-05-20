Sign up
Photo 3473
History of the village Oud Sabbinge
The foundations of a church that had been burnt down in a war between the Catholics and Protestands in 1572 were replaced in this oldest village that still exists and only one that has never been damaged by the water in this area.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
10th May 2020 1:42pm
theme-history
