History of the village Oud Sabbinge
Photo 3473

History of the village Oud Sabbinge

The foundations of a church that had been burnt down in a war between the Catholics and Protestands in 1572 were replaced in this oldest village that still exists and only one that has never been damaged by the water in this area.
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
