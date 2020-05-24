Previous
Linum usitatissimum ( Flax) - Leucanthemum vulgare (Daisies) by pyrrhula
Photo 3477

Linum usitatissimum ( Flax) - Leucanthemum vulgare (Daisies)

24th May 2020 24th May 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There is something so cheerful about all your flower fields. Pretty shot!
May 23rd, 2020  
