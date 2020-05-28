Previous
A tree Halve and Halve grows by pyrrhula
Photo 3481

A tree Halve and Halve grows

28th May 2020 28th May 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy ace
This is a beautiful photo. I like the rugged tree from which new growth arises.
May 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So cool! Great photo!
May 27th, 2020  
bep
Geweldige foto!
May 27th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's truly amazing how resilient nature is. Good shot!
May 27th, 2020  
