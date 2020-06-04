Previous
A splash of colors by pyrrhula
Photo 3488

A splash of colors

Lupines
With compliments to my dear follower and friend Bruni .
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
bruni ace
Oh how gorgeous, Ferry. you're so kind. I just love them. I have one in pink in my small garden. the blue one didn't come back. we had a harsh winter. Thank you so very much. it's a fav.
June 3rd, 2020  
Speedwell
Delightful colours!
June 3rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
great colors
June 4th, 2020  
