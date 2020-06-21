Sign up
Photo 3505
A blueberries field/farm
There are many of them in this area, 70 % of all the growings in our country.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th June 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Some of the farmers at the market grow blueberries. They will be at the market in a few weeks I think- then I will buy some for Jeff. I'm a strawberry gal myself! Lovely shot.
June 20th, 2020
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann
. Most of the harvest here goes to factories . I did love to made icecream of it when I grow them myself..
June 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a glorious sight - all those blueberry plants - I love blueberries and have one little plant in a pot in my garden , third year and there is quite a decent little crop on it !
June 21st, 2020
FBailey
ace
One of my favourite fruits ...
June 21st, 2020
