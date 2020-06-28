Previous
Hypernicum by pyrrhula
Hypernicum

Sorry, only one.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely pink ends to the stamen.
June 27th, 2020  
bep
Dat is nou jammer...geen veld vol hertshooi. Wij hebben ze ook in de tuin.
Mooie close up.
June 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow pretty!
June 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty flower with all the stamens
June 27th, 2020  
