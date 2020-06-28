Sign up
Photo 3512
Hypernicum
Sorry, only one.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
8
4
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
14th June 2020 3:05pm
Public
theme-flowers
Kathy
ace
Lovely pink ends to the stamen.
June 27th, 2020
bep
Dat is nou jammer...geen veld vol hertshooi. Wij hebben ze ook in de tuin.
Mooie close up.
June 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow pretty!
June 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty flower with all the stamens
June 27th, 2020
