Plenty enough for every one. by pyrrhula
Plenty enough for every one.

Got a lot of visitors on my blooming Callistemon tree
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
FBailey ace
Lovely sharp shot
June 28th, 2020  
