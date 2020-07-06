Sign up
Photo 3520
A flower verge beside the wheat field
Special seeded for insects and biological variety.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
5
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th June 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Gosia
ace
Love the poppies in the field
July 6th, 2020
bep
Wij zien hier gelukkig ook steeds meer bloemrijke stroken land en bermen.
July 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty scenic shot. Fav!
July 6th, 2020
bruni
ace
Lovely verge with beautiful flowers. especially the red poppies. fav.
July 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very pretty scene , and how wonderful to seed specially for the wild life !
July 7th, 2020
