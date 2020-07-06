Previous
Next
A flower verge beside the wheat field by pyrrhula
Photo 3520

A flower verge beside the wheat field

Special seeded for insects and biological variety.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Love the poppies in the field
July 6th, 2020  
bep
Wij zien hier gelukkig ook steeds meer bloemrijke stroken land en bermen.
July 6th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty scenic shot. Fav!
July 6th, 2020  
bruni ace
Lovely verge with beautiful flowers. especially the red poppies. fav.
July 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very pretty scene , and how wonderful to seed specially for the wild life !
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise