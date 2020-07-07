Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3521
Blowin` in the wind.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3521
photos
129
followers
64
following
964% complete
View this month »
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th July 2020 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
bep
Prachtige gouden golven.
July 7th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
I agree with Beb. Well done.
July 7th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Such a beautiful golden wave
July 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful field of golden wheat bending in the wind
July 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is a very pretty shot.
July 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close