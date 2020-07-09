Sign up
Photo 3523
Bad weather? Not for every one
Last Sunday A windly (force 7 ) rainy day. Perfect for parasailing.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th July 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-sports
FBailey
ace
Looks like great fun
July 9th, 2020
