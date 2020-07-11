Sign up
Photo 3525
Never get tired of beautiful views
Ai least I do.
Thanks for you so nice comments on yesterday`s pic. This is the same field only an other pov.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Prachtig veld met bloemen!
July 11th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Reflects the blue and white of the sky beautifully
July 11th, 2020
