Photo 3531
Three red roofs
The flowers are : Achillea
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-flower-field
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Prachtig, beweging in the bloemen spiegelt haast de beweging in the lucht!
July 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
Love how the red rooftops stand out on the horizon.
July 17th, 2020
