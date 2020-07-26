Sign up
Photo 3540
An old shed .
I wander how it`s ever get the permission to be there.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st June 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Babs
ace
It has such character. Looks like on of the three little pigs built it, hope the big bad wolf doesn't come along to huff and puff and blow the house down.
July 27th, 2020
