Previous
Next
A view on the place I live by pyrrhula
Photo 3545

A view on the place I live

From the Island`s dike I took a lot of my pic.`s As the crow flies the distance = +/- 14 km , by the road +/- 58 km . The Communication tower is my beacon as I live near to it.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
Nice view across the water to your beacon (communication tower).
it's a favorite.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise