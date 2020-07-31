Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3545
A view on the place I live
From the Island`s dike I took a lot of my pic.`s As the crow flies the distance = +/- 14 km , by the road +/- 58 km . The Communication tower is my beacon as I live near to it.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3545
photos
130
followers
65
following
971% complete
View this month »
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th July 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
bruni
ace
Nice view across the water to your beacon (communication tower).
it's a favorite.
July 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
it's a favorite.