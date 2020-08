View on and from the schorren of the Eastern Scheldt

The Oosterschelde (Eastern Scheldt) was originally a river mouth. This was changed into a shallow sea arm by the construction of the Delta Works in 1986: kilometers of salt water, almost a third of which is dry at low tide. In 2002, this nature reserve was granted National Park status - the largest in the Netherlands.

The floodded banks and borders we call ``Schorren`` (The land you see in front)