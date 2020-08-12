Previous
Flower verge (3) by pyrrhula
Flower verge (3)

A mixed crop .
The righth side is the dike, The space between this and the flowers a full growed dich.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another lovely field and view. It seems they are everywhere you turn in the Netherlands!

That makes sense that the plant tastes salty since it grows so close to the sea.
August 11th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann Whish it too. But sadly it is n`t.
August 11th, 2020  
