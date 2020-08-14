Previous
Taking care of the onions crop. by pyrrhula
Taking care of the onions crop.

Found an onions field with some interresing flower verge growings. Will show it in next pic.`s more unexpected grows .
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
