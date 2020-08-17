Previous
Most off the flower verges by pyrrhula
Photo 3562

Most off the flower verges

Most off the flower verges are like this one,
This pic. contains a lot of typical country uses. A dike, a flower verge, a potaton field, a blue berrie field and an orchard. (From front to back )
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
