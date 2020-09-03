Previous
Quite a difference by pyrrhula
Photo 3579

Quite a difference

Quite a difference.
Where I live now and where I was born.
https://indebuurt.nl/denhaag/genieten-van/x-betoverende-plaats-uit-het-archief-van-indebuurt-den-haag~140920/11/
The link gives pictures of the city of The Hague. Top photo of Pagina 11/11 . The sutuation now of where our house once stood.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
