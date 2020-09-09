Previous
Next
Corn field in the sun by pyrrhula
Photo 3585

Corn field in the sun

Pic. taken from the top of a dike .
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love the leading lines right in the centre of the photo.
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise