Line of trees. (1) by pyrrhula
Line of trees. (1)

A line of trees is very iconic to our landscape.
In this pic. you can see how it comes. They are often planted on the embankments of dikes that meander through the landscape.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

bep
Heel kenmerkend voor het Zeeuwse landschap.
September 17th, 2020  
