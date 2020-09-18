Previous
Lines, and lines of trees (2) by pyrrhula
Photo 3594

Lines, and lines of trees (2)

The trees on the dike are pollard willows
18th September 2020

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
bruni ace
Nice lines of the bare field and line of the uniform looking pollard willows. fav. Wishing Ina and you a nice upcoming weekend.
September 18th, 2020  
