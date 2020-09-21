Row of trees (4)

Most of our land is below sea level, so we have to take measures not to flood. This is a task of the government in collaboration with farmers. It starts with laying drainage in the fields. These discharge the water into ditches ((it is a farmer's job.) From the ditches it is pumped into the ground or into canals, and from there over the dyke into lakes and rivers. (This is done by the government). To get rid of surplus water. Nowadays it also goes in reverse with drought. We call this: The water household. The inhabitants pay a special tax to finance this.



The trees are : (Populus nigra 'Italica' syn. Populus nigra var. italica)